Notice on Public Offering, Listing and Admission to Trading of Shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-10-30 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
 

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 128640036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) hereby announces a public offering of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. The Public Offering is based on the decision of 18 October 2017 of the fund’s supervisory board.

Public Offering of Shares

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS offers up to 337,272 new ordinary shares, of which 87 272 new shares are offered to the fund manager – EfTEN Capital AS and 250,000 new shares for all natural and legal persons in Estonia in accordance with the Public Offering Prospectus. An investor may subscribe to any amount of shares offered. The minimum and maximum number of shares offered that can be subscribed for has not been established. Based on the decision of the fund’s general meeting of 27 September 2017, the pre-emptive subscription right of existing shareholders was withdrawn in relation to the shares offered. The above, however, does not preclude the existing shareholders’ right to subscribe for the shares offered or not to subscribe for the shares offered. Existing shares are not sold in the Offer.

The offering price of one share offered is 14 euros, of which 10 euros is the nominal value of the share offered and 4 is the issue premium.

The subscription of the shares offered is carried out in Estonia through the account managers of Nasdaq CSD SE Estonian branch. The subscription order shall include the following information:

Securities account holder: Name of the investor
Securities account: Securities account number of the investor
Securities account manager: Name of the investor’s securities account manager
Security: EfTEN Real Estate Fund III aktsia additional 4
ISIN: EE3804127241
Quantity of securities: The number of shares offered, which the investor wishes to subscribe
Price (per share): 14,00 EUR
Transaction price: Number of shares offered, which the investor wishes to subscribe, multiplied by the price of the offered shares
Counterparty of transaction: EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
Counterparty’s securities account: 99102006845
Counterparty’s securities account manager: Swedbank AS
Settlement date: 17.11.2017
Type of transaction: „Purchase“
Settlement type: „Delivery versus payment “

 

Subscription orders to participate in the offer can only be presented in euros and the participant in the offer covers all the costs related to presenting the subscription order and fees payable.

The time schedule of the offering of the shares is as follows:   

30.10.2017 Announcing the public offering of the shares
30.10.2017 at 09:00 (EET) Start of the subscription period of the shares
10.11.2017 at 16.00 (EET) End of the subscription period of the shares
On or about 14.11.207 Approval of the distribution of shares
On or about 17.11.2017 Transfer of the shares to investors’ securities accounts
On or about 27.11.2017 The increase of the share capital is presumably registered in the Commercial Register
On or about 01.12.2017 Expected listing of the shares and admission to trading on the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS (on Baltic Main List)

 

Listing and Admission to Trading of Shares

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS has applied for listing and trading all shares of the fund (i.e. offered shares and existing shares) on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Main List. While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the listing and the admission to trading of the shares, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS cannot ensure that the shares are listed and admitted to trading.

Availability of Prospectus

The public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS can be obtained at the office EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS at A. Lauteri 5, Tallinn (III floor) and in electronic format from fund’s website www.eref.ee and from the website of the Financial Supervision Authority www.fi.ee.

Additionally, the prospectus is attached to this notice on public offering, listing and admission to trading of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

Before investing into shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS we ask you to acquaint yourself with the whole prospectus.

     

