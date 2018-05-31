Notice Regarding Legal Prohibition on the Transfer of Certain Shares of WEH

IT IS ORDERED that: RESTRICTION ON DISPOSAL OF ASSETS 1. The 3 rd Defendant [Golden Music Limited] must not in any way dispose of or deal with or diminish the value of the 41,216,398 shares in Wind Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (a company incorporated in Thailand with corporate no. 0105552008501) (“WEH”) registered in the name of the 3 rd Defendant . DURATION OF THIS ORDER 2. This Order will remain in force until Judgement in this action or until it is varied or discharged by a further order of the court . DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION 3. The 3rd Defendant must within 7 days of service of this Order inform the Plaintiffs in writing in an affidavit to be sworn by an officer of the 3rd Defendant (a) whether the 3rd Defendant still holds the 41,216,398 shares in WEH or any part thereof, (b) whether such shares are encumbered in any way and, if so, the dates, parties, form and terms of such encumbrances and (c) if the 3rd Defendant has disposed of any of such shares, when such shares were disposed of and the terms of such disposal . EFFECT OF THIS ORDER 4. A Defendant who is an individual who is ordered not to do something must not do it himself or in any other way. He must not do it through others acting on his behalf or on his instructions or with his encouragement. 5. A Defendant which is a corporation and which is ordered not to do something must not do it itself or by its directors, officers, employees or agents, or in any other way . THIRD PARTIES 6. Effect of this Order. It is a contempt of court for any person notified of this Order knowingly to assist in or permit a breach of this Order. Any person doing so may be imprisoned, fined, or have his assets seized . 7. Effect of this Order outside Hong Kong. The terms of this Order do not affect or concern anyone outside Hong Kong until it is declared enforceable or is enforced by a court in another jurisdiction and then they are to affect him only to the extent they have been declared enforceable or have been enforced UNLESS such person is: (1) a person to whom this Order is addressed or an officer or an agent appointed by power of attorney of such a person; or (2) a person who is subject to the jurisdiction of this court and (i) has been given written notice of this Order at his residence or place of business within the jurisdiction of this court and (ii) is able to prevent acts or omissions outside the jurisdiction of this court which are a breach or assist in a breach of this Order.