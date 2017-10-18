Notice to Binary Option Fraud Victims — Silver Law Group and Law Firm of David Chase Initiate Investigation Into Potential Avenues of Recovery of Investment Losses

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David Chase announce their joint investigation into potential avenues of recovery for binary option fraud victims to recover their investment losses. 

As reports of binary option fraud reach new highs and investors are victimized around the world, the law firms are investigating legal claims and potential sources of recovery for the benefit of binary option fraud investors.  

Binary option victims who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact the law firms to explore their legal rights, and the potential to recover their losses.  All consultations are confidential and at no cost.  Cases are taken on a contingency fee basis, meaning no attorney’s fee is owed if there is no recovery. 

Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David R. Chase, PA, focus their practice on the representation of investment fraud victims worldwide.  Scott L. Silver, managing partner of the Silver Law Group, has devoted his legal career to representing aggrieved investors.  David R. Chase, principal of the Law Firm of David R. Chase, PA., is a former SEC Prosecutor.

For more information about the firms and their investment fraud practice area, including binary options, please visit: www.silverlaw.com. You may contact toll-free either Mr. Silver at: (800) 975-4345 or Mr. Chase at: (800) 760-0912 for a confidential, no cost consultation on the potential for recovery of your binary option investment losses.

