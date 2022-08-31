Notice to Boustead Securities Customers Who Purchased IPOs

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities law firm of KlaymanToskes is interested in speaking with current and former customers of Boustead Securities that participated in IPOs offered through the company. Boustead offered IPOs that have since significantly declined in price, including the following:

  • Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR)
  • Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)
  • AMTD Idea Group (NYSE: HKIB)
  • Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM)
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV)
  • Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ: LYL)
  • Genius Group Ltd (NYSE: GNS)
  • Moving Image Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ)
  • Utime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME)
  • Meiwu Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW)

If you invested in any IPOs through Boustead, please contact attorney Lawrence Klayman at 888-997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $245 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters for its clients. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/contact/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
1-888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

