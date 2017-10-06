Breaking News
Home / Top News / Notice to Clients of Austin Richard Dutton Jr. and Newbridge Securities: The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. has commenced an Investigation in Light of Regulatory Fines of nearly $700,000.

Notice to Clients of Austin Richard Dutton Jr. and Newbridge Securities: The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. has commenced an Investigation in Light of Regulatory Fines of nearly $700,000.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. (“K&T”), www.nasd-law.com, has commenced an investigation in light of recent regulatory action concerning Austin Richard Dutton Jr. (“Dutton”) and Newbridge Securities Corporation (“Newbridge”). The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities recently levied fines against Newbridge for $499,000 and against Dutton personally for $200,000, for misconduct between 2012 and 2016. Dutton is currently registered with Sandlapper Securities, LLC, which is currently embroiled in a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority regulatory action regarding the fraudulent markup of saltwater disposal wells.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Newbridge Securities is responsible for adequately supervising its registered representatives.  When brokerage firms fail to adequately supervise their registered representatives, they may be liable for any resulting investment losses sustained by customers.” The fine levied against Newbridge of $499,000, according to its Consent Agreement, is based on the failure to reasonably supervise one agent, Dutton, in-connection with sales of structured products. Dutton was also fined $200,000 in a separate action for dishonest and unethical practices in the securities business related to those same sales.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of Dutton and Newbridge in-connection with the sale of structured products to their customers.  Current and former customers of Dutton who held accounts with Dutton and have information relating to the manner in which Dutton represented these products, are encouraged to contact the attorneys of Klayman & Toskes at (888) 997-9956, or visit our website at www.nasd-law.com.

About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.
K&T is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

Destination:  http://nasd-law.com/notice-to-clients-of-austin-richard-dutton-jr-and-newbridge-securities-the-securities-arbitration-law-firm-of-klayman-toskes-p-a-has-commenced-an-investigation-in-light-of-regulatory-fines-of-n/

Contact:
Klayman & Toskes, PA
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
888-997-9956
[email protected]
www.nasd-law.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.