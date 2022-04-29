Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF MORGAN STANLEY’S TONY GALLEA: KlaymanToskes Investigates Broker for Options Trading Strategy in Light of Customer Complaints

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF MORGAN STANLEY’S TONY GALLEA: KlaymanToskes Investigates Broker for Options Trading Strategy in Light of Customer Complaints

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating Anthony (“Tony”) Gallea, who is a Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) broker registered out of the firm’s Hendersonville, NC branch location, in light of recent customer complaints regarding an options trading strategy. Gallea has been registered as a broker and investment adviser with Morgan Stanley since 2009.

According to FINRA BrokerCheck, since September 2021, two customers of Tony Gallea have filed written complaints alleging, among other things, misrepresentation with respect to a covered call options strategy. Gallea is the founder of the Pelican Bay Group at Morgan Stanley and serves as a Senior Portfolio Management Director at Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Management Group. As of December 31, 2020, Gallea and his colleagues manage $3 billion for individual and institutional clients, including $1.4 billion in covered call writing strategies.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms and its financial advisors have a duty to disclose materials facts concerning their investment recommendations, including those involving risky options strategies. A firm’s misrepresentation or omission of material facts concerning their investment recommendations is a sales practice violation, and is a basis for liability in a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the covered call strategies deployed by Morgan Stanley broker Tony Gallea. Former and current customers of Morgan Stanley’s Tony Gallea who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/morgan-stanley-tony-gallea-options-losses-recover/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
1-888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.