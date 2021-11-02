NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Board30/Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Board30/Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Board30 Partnering With the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan” issued Thursday, October 28, 2021 over GlobeNewswire.
