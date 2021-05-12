NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Cartel Blue
Posted by: GlobeNewswire
in Top News
59 mins ago
2021-05-11
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Cartel Blue (OTC PINK: CRTL) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Merge Announces New President & CEO Now offers premium hemp cigars” issued May 10, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)