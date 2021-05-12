NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Cartel Blue

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Cartel Blue (OTC PINK: CRTL) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Merge Announces New President & CEO Now offers premium hemp cigars” issued May 10, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.