NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Crawford & Company

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Crawford & Company that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Crawford & Company Launches Virtual Assist, an Online Marketplace issued Oct. 08, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.
