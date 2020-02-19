NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Deal Box, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Deal Box, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Deal Box Innovation Finance Forum 2019, issued February 7th, 2019, over GlobeNewswire.
