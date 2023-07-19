FRAMINGHAM, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by DTiQ that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “DTiQ named by Green Valley Grocery as an approved corporate supplier of intelligent video and loss prevention solutions” issued July 18, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
