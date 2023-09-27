SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Evergent that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Evergent Partners with SKY Perfect JSAT to Support Subscriber Management On Leading OTT Service” issued September 27th, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
