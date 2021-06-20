NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by GuardPay that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Benchmark Strategically Invested in GuardPay Crypto Gateway, Starting a New Battlefield for Cryptocurrency Payment” issued at 6:39 a.m. ET, June 18, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
- NOTICE TO DISREGARD — GuardPay - June 20, 2021
