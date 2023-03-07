AUSTIN, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Indoor Harvest Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “WeGro Data & HyperSphere Team Up to Bring Revolutionary Security to Block Chain” issued today over GlobeNewswire.

CONTACT: Gretchen Gailey Indoor Harvest Corp. 2024893821 ggailey@panoptic-strategies.com