NOTICE TO DISREGARD – iRemedy

STUART, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by iRemedy that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “iRemedy™ Now Supplying Medical Providers With CareStart™ COVID-19 Rapid POC Antigen Test Kits” issued November 10th, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.
