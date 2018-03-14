NOTICE TO DISREGARD — PPS REALTY

TORONTO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by PPS REALTY that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release “RECO-2018 Board of Directors Election, Now Open!” issued March 12, 2018, over GlobeNewswire.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.