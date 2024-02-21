TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Simpleview that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Simpleview and Ticketmaster Offer Unbeatable Ticketing Solution to DMOs,” issued February 20, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.
