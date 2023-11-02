SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Super League Enterprise that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Super League Marks One-Year Milestone of Crafting Bespoke In-Game and Social Content for MARVEL SNAP” issued on October 31, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
