Boulder, Colorado, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by GlobeNewswire that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO,” issued on June 23, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
- NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Surna Inc - June 23, 2021
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering - June 23, 2021
- COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. ENTERS CALIFORNIA THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS - June 23, 2021