BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Temu that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Temu Is the Best-Kept Secret in Retail That’s About to Change Shopping” issued November 3, 2022 over GlobeNewswire.
