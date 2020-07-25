Notice to Disregard – The Steps to Take if You Lose a Criminal Appeal in Dallas

Dallas, TX, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Broden & Mickelsen that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “The Steps to Take if You Lose a Criminal Appeal in Dallas” issued July 19th, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.
