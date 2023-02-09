EDISON, N.J., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by Zerify Inc. (OTC Pink: ZRFY) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Zerify Channel Partner Announces Contract with Vizient” issued Feb. 07, 2023, over GlobeNewswire. There will be a revised release coming out in the near future.
