NOTICE TO FORMER CUSTOMERS OF DARRYL COHEN AT MORGAN STANLEY: Please Contact National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes to Inquire about Its Investigation Regarding Barred Broker’s Defrauding of Pro Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages former customers of Darryl Cohen at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to contact the firm regarding its investigation of the barred broker accused of account mismanagement and selling away within professional athletes’ accounts.

As recently reported by the New York Times and disclosed on Cohen’s BrokerCheck, the former financial adviser’s misconduct relates to possible conversion and improper use of customer funds, most of which affects professional athletes’ accounts. Cohen worked at Morgan Stanley’s Westlake Village, California branch from June 2015 to April 2021, and was terminated by the brokerage firm last year because of allegations involving transactions not disclosed or approved by Morgan Stanley.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of ex-Morgan Stanley broker Darryl Cohen concerning improper use of customer funds for FINRA violations, including a failure to supervise. Former customers of Darryl Cohen who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-899-2034, and download our Special Investor Report.

About Us

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $228 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination Link: https://klaymantoskes.com/darryl-cohen-morgan-stanley-investment-losses/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
888-899-2034
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

 

GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
