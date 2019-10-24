Notice to Residents of Woodfield Country Club who invested with Matthew William Crafa: The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of KlaymanToskes continues to investigate on Behalf of Investors who Suffered Losses Due to Unsuitable Recommendations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of KlaymanToskes (“KT”) (www.klaymantoskes.com) is investigating the sales practices of Matthew William Crafa (“Crafa”). The investigation is based on the solicitation and recommendation to purchase GPB Capital Holdings (“GPB”) notes, which are private placement securities, and other illiquid investments including Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). We have uncovered that Crafa may have solicited many customers who are residents of the Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

Under FINRA Rules, broker-dealers have an obligation to make suitable recommendations to their customers and to conduct adequate due diligence into the investment. Furthermore, Royal Alliance was obligated to properly supervise the activities of Crafa including that he was making suitable recommendations to his customers. Additional FINRA sales practice rules related to potential violations may include misrepresentations and omissions of material facts , conflicts of interest , negligence , and securities concentration .

GPB and its executives continue to make headlines. On October 23, 2019, Chief Compliance Officer, Michael Cohn, was charged with obstruction of justice regarding the SEC investigation into GPB.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased these investments from Crafa. Current and former customers of Crafa who have information relating to the manner in which the investments were represented are encouraged to contact Lawrence Klayman, Esq. of KlaymanToskes at (888) 997-9956, or visit our website at www.klaymantoskes.com.

