Notification on convocation of JSC “PATA Saldus” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 04.12.2017.

The Management Board of joint stock company “PATA Saldus” (registration number: 40003020121, legal address: Kuldigas 86c, Saldus, Latvia, LV-3801) calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “PATA Saldus” will take place on December 4, 2017 at 10:00, at premises of joint stock company “PATA Saldus”, Kuldigas 86c, Saldus.

Agenda:

1. Election of auditor for the audit and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

Refer to the attachment:

2) Form of power of attorney (according to the Clause 54 Part two Point one of Financial instruments market law.

3) Draft Resolutions of the shareholders meeting of JSC PATA Saldus.

The Management Board of JSC PATA Saldus

Additional information:

Evita Šmita

Office manager

JSC PATA Saldus”

Phones: (+371) 63807072

e-mail : [email protected]