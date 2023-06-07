Team expansion and new platform capabilities reflect Notified’s long-term commitment to providing best-in-class investor relations events

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notified , a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals today announced that it has seen an increase in demand for its Investor Relations (IR) Event Conferencing Platform in the past year. In response to continued anticipated uptick in IR events, Notified has made significant investments in its IR Event Services Team and webcasting and conferencing technology, increasing its capacity to deliver earnings, investor days, and other investor relations events.

By growing its specialized IR Event Services Team and rolling out a series of new product enhancements, Notified continues to bolster its commitment to providing IR Event Platform customers with a full-service experience throughout peak earnings periods. That includes a dedicated service manager; experienced on-site production crew; 24/7 support before, during and after events; and now, increased capabilities.

“This past earnings season was our busiest yet,” said Nimesh Davé, president, Notified, “With the rising interest being paid to retail investors by IROs, we are confident that hosting successful earnings events will be more critical than ever before. Investing in our IR Event Platform allows us to continue providing investor relations professionals with the personalized service they have come to expect from Notified, paired with our industry leading technology and solutions.”

In addition to growing its team of specialized IR event experts, and rolling out a number of new features earlier this year , Notified has implemented the following new enhancements to its IR Event Platform:

Auto-scaling global cloud infrastructure: The Notified IR platform has the ability to automatically increase platform resources, ensuring exceptional performance for audiences in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

The Notified IR platform has the ability to automatically increase platform resources, ensuring exceptional performance for audiences in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Modernized user interface: Optimized to make call management more intuitive, the IR Event Platform enables seamless communication between the call operator and IR teams.

Optimized to make call management more intuitive, the IR Event Platform enables seamless communication between the call operator and IR teams. Streamlined question queue management: Features like participant tagging and the option to promote attendees to speakers allow for more interactive virtual experiences.

Features like participant tagging and the option to promote attendees to speakers allow for more interactive virtual experiences. Single sign-on: With just one set of login credentials, IR professionals can securely pre-configure events and access post-event reports.

With just one set of login credentials, IR professionals can securely pre-configure events and access post-event reports. Secure, personalized, speaker access links : To simplify the overall user experience, each event speaker is provided a dedicated access link, allowing speakers to easily join an event without any technical barriers.

: To simplify the overall user experience, each event speaker is provided a dedicated access link, allowing speakers to easily join an event without any technical barriers. Multiple connection options and global dial in numbers: Whether attendees prefer dial in, ‘call-me,’ or device audio, Notified has made it easier for attendees to join IR events via their preferred connection option wherever they are in the world.

With decades of market experience, Notified is the #1 provider of IR webcasts and a trusted provider to 88% of the Fortune 100. In addition to IR events, the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions for investor communications and stakeholder relations includes GlobeNewswire press release distribution, regulatory filing and IR websites.

Notified will participate in the NIRI Annual Investor Relations Conference from June 6-8 in Chicago.

