NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notified, a globally-trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced a partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps to provide access to Notified’s PR platform, including GlobeNewswire, to aid the foundation in promoting their program locally and recruiting new students. The Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps provide no-cost Artificial Intelligence courses to underserved high school students. This program will utilize Notified’s cutting-edge PR platform – with advanced tools for social listening and media monitoring, a media contacts database, newsroom publishing, press release distribution and PR measurement – to raise awareness and attendance for the initiative across Bootcamp cities.

Notified staff have contributed to updating the program’s curriculum – designed to teach high schoolers about how they can interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and how to build their own AI applications – as part of the program’s Curriculum Advisory Board. To help teach these critical technology skills to students, Notified will also host two bootcamps this year in Portland, OR, and El Segundo, CA.

“At Notified, we’re passionate about AI – it has the potential to change not only the way we work, but also the technology skills that will soon be required for jobs across all industries,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. “Every student should have the opportunity to learn more about AI and develop the skills needed to succeed, and we’re excited to be partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation to help further evolve the program’s curriculum and guide the next generation in creating and engaging with AI.”

Founded in 2019 by Mark Cuban, The Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamps provide students with introductory bootcamps on AI technology – teaching high schoolers the foundational skills and concepts needed to build with and leverage AI. In 2023, the Foundation will host no-cost AI bootcamps for more than 600 students in over 30 cities – including San Antonio, TX; Miami, FL; Dallas, TX; and Pasadena, CA; among others.

Through this partnership, Notified is providing the Mark Cuban Foundation with access to GlobeNewswire’s AI-powered press release generator and distribution services, to create and send press releases. To further support the AI Bootcamps, Notified will lead two bootcamps to help students cultivate these skills and make a grant contribution to Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps to subsidize programming costs to include laptop rentals, rideshare vouchers and meals provided during camp for students.

“Now in its fifth year – our AI Bootcamp program continues to help a growing number of students across the country gain the critical AI technology skills needed in today’s workplace,” said Yvette Medina, Director of AI Bootcamps Program, Mark Cuban Foundation. “Partnering with Notified will greatly help raise awareness within these communities and advance our mission to introduce students to AI concepts – and we’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our program even further by leveraging these cutting-edge PR tools.”

