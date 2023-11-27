Belmont CA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Greg White announced the appointment of Dr. Gregory Zubacz as Associate Provost and Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies.

Gregory Zubacz PhD, JCD, MCL, JCL, LLB, BA (Psychology and Criminology) was recently with California Health Sciences University (CHSU), where he served as the Assistant Vice President for Institutional Assessment, Effectiveness, and Research. A lifelong learner, with both a PhD in Law and a Doctorate in Canon Law, his many interests span legal and ethical issues for health care providers, mediation, data science (Python, AI, and development), and applied data science (machine learning, neural networks).

“I’m very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gregory Zubacz”, said White. “His vast experience in higher education, and his diverse background in many areas of academia and law are truly impressive.” White added, “I’m looking forward to working with Greg in our accreditation process, and expanding NDNU degree programs to include a more innovative online learning environment.”

While at CHSU and Fresno Pacific University (FPU), where he served as the Associate Provost and a Professor of Business Law, Dr. Zubacz successfully led accreditation and assessment processes, program review, regulatory compliance activities, and reporting. At FPU, his direction of their Center for Online Learning and oversight of their WSCUC accreditation process in August 2022 yielded an eight-year accreditation, reflecting WSCUC’s strong vote of confidence in the processes and policies instituted under his direction. Dr. Zubacz participated in WSCUC’s 2020-21 Assessment Leadership Academy, serves on WSCUC’s Substantive Change Committee, will be a Substantive Change reviewer for Western University, and will serve on the Accreditation Visiting team for Santa Clara University in 2024.

Dr. Zubacz will oversee NDNU’s interdisciplinary programs, and lead the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. The Very Rev. Dr. Gregory Zubacz (Fr. Greg) is also a priest of the Ukrainian Catholic Rite and a bi-ritual Roman Catholic priest serving in the Diocese of Fresno at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Clovis.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WASC accredited and offers master’s and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

