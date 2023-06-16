Sessler brings over 17 years of academic support services experience in higher education.

Belmont, CA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Greg White announced the appointment of Randall A. Sessler, Ph.D., as Dean of Student Academic Success. This new position is responsible for leading academic support services, which includes tutorial services, academic advising, and career services. He will also be responsible for overseeing the Gellert Library at NDNU.

Dr. Sessler has served as the Director of the Academic Success Center at NDNU since 2022. He began his academic career in 2005 at the University of California at Irvine, where he was a writing tutor and eventually become an English Instructor at New York University. More recently, he served as Assistant Director of The Writing Center at Azusa Pacific University and was Co-Director of The Writing Program, at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sessler as the Dean of Student Academic Success”, said White. “His dynamic approach to supporting and coaching our students has been transformative as the Director of the Academic Success Center at NDNU. I look forward to working with him in his new role as we continue to innovate our programs that support our students throughout their NDNU education.”

“I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to enhancing our library services and improving the student experience at NDNU,” said Sessler. “My passion for supporting student success extends beyond their education, as we prepare them for their future career.”

Dr. Sessler received his BA in English at the University of California, Irvine; Master of Philosophy in English at the University of Cambridge, as a Prince’s Trust Overseas Scholar; Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in English and American Literature from New York University.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WASC accredited and offers master’s and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

CONTACT: Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 pr@ndnu.edu