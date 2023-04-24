BELMONT, CA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU), the third oldest college in California, will celebrate its 171st Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, conferring degrees and credentials on 84 graduates.

This year’s keynote speaker is NDNU alumnus, Adili Skillin, Class of ’94. Skillin comes from a long line of family members with ties to the Notre Dame learning community. His aunt, Sr. Veronica Skillin, was past President of then College of Notre Dame (CND); his mother attended both Notre Dame High School in San Francisco and CND. He has taught and coached in the Sequoia Union HS District for over twenty years. Prior to his work in the District, he worked in the Ravenswood District as an education specialist. He attended NDNU for his BA in psychology, and he received his education specialist credential from San Francisco State.

“It’s an honor to be this year’s keynote speaker at the 171st NDNU Commencement”, said Skillin. “I view education not so much as a ticket for financial success, but rather the opportunity for growth that shows you the truth.” Skillin continued, “For me personally, education brings me closer to God. I view myself as someone who connects with and brings communities together. I have been very fortunate in having people help me along the way, and now it’s my turn to help my students recognize how amazing they are, and how they can rise to any level they set their sights on.”

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of NDNU on the Belmont campus. In 1843, six Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur traveled from Belgium to Oregon to establish mission schools. From there the Sisters came to the San Francisco Bay Area where they established the College of Notre Dame, in the city of San Jose. As the Sisters outgrew the campus in the South Bay, they decided to move the college to Belmont, CA, where it’s been since 1923.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degree and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credentials. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

