Belmont, CA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU), the third oldest college in California, will celebrate its 172nd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4, 2024, conferring degrees and credentials on 80 graduates.

This year’s keynote speaker is Sister Joan (Rosemary) Burke. Sr. Joan joined the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1962. After graduation from College of Notre Dame (now Notre Dame de Namur University) she taught high school in Alameda and Belmont, CA and went on to receive a master’s degree in library sciences from the University of California at Berkeley, a Master of Letters in Social Anthropology, a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Anthropology from Oxford, and a PhD in Public Service, honoris causa, from NDNU.

Sr. Joan has been “on the road” since her mid-twenties when she was named the congregation Mission Secretary, based in Rome, and visited our ministries on five continents. Sr. Joan became fascinated with the interplay of the Gospel and culture, which led to intensive study at Oxford University. She spent the better part of 50 years in Africa, engaging in understanding the religious life among African women. This interest culminated in a book she wrote, titled “Towards the Inculturation of Religious Life in Africa: A Case Study and Reflection Guide.”

After many years of living and working in Africa, Sr. Joan served eight years as Notre Dame de Namur NGO Representative at the United Nations. There she learned of the International Movement Fourth World, which is dedicated to people living in deep poverty and accompanying them in their struggles to realize their aspirations. After her work in NY, she spent a year as a Volunteer with the Fourth World in France.

Her last assignment in Africa was in Kenya where Sr. Joan served in adult education at Tangaza University College in Nairobi and as a member of the Kenya Provincial Leadership Team. She was also part of a Team that developed a leadership-training program for women congregational leaders in East Africa.

Sr. Joan returned to the U.S. from Africa in August 2020, and is now one of the SNDdeN U.S. East-West Province coordinators for a 7-year sustainability project inspired by Pope Francis’ letter Laudato Si’ (English title On care of our Common Home).

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree.

