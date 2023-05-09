Belmont, CA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Greg White announced an agreement with Holy Names University (HNU) to transfer students in HNU’s MBA and MA Educational Therapy programs to NDNU. Under this agreement NDNU will teach out HNU students enrolled in HNU’s MBA program and HNU’s MA Educational Therapy program will be moved to NDNU, pending WSCUC approval.

Current and prospective HNU students were notified that the MBA and MA Educational Therapy programs are closing as of May 15, 2023. All current MBA and HNU MA Educational Therapy students who will not have graduated by May 2023 will be encouraged to transfer to NDNU. Prospective students who have inquired or applied to HNU for their MBA or MA Educational Therapy programs will be made aware that these programs are being taught out at NDNU and prospective students can enroll in NDNU’s existing MBA program and, pending WSCUC approval, NDNU’s MA Educational Therapy program.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with HNU”, said White. “We want to do all we can to support the HNU students as they seek to continue and complete their graduate degrees with minimal disruption during the transfer process.” White added, “I also want to thank HNU for their support in a difficult time for their institution. Their decision to close after the Spring semester was very difficult and is deeply felt by the community.”

NDNU is reaching out to students in HNU’s MBA and MA Educational Therapy programs to help them transfer and they can also reach out to NDNU by contacting the Admissions Team at (650) 508-3600 or grad.admit@ndnu.edu

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degree programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, a diverse and inclusive learning community, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.

CONTACT: Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 kyallen@ndnu.edu