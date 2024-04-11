Belmont, CA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is delighted to honor Tad Taube with the University’s inaugural Indefatigable Award. The annual award, named for the vessel that carried six Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur from Belgium to the United States in 1844, is given to an individual whose body of work exemplifies the Sisters’ “unflagging, inexhaustible determination to make the world a better place.”



The award will be given to Taube at a private event in April.



“We cannot think of a more deserving person to launch this new award,” says NDNU President, Beth Martin. “Throughout his life, Tad has been a strong advocate for and generous benefactor of numerous nonprofits, hospitals and educational institutions locally and across the globe. Like the Sisters, he and his parents came to this country with very little and he has since given so much. You can literally see the impact of his entrepreneurial spirit and abundant generosity here on the NDNU campus and up and down the Peninsula.”



“We are so appreciative for his 12 years of service on the NDNU Board of Trustees, his leadership of several campus fundraising initiatives and his current position as Trustee Emeritus,” Martin continues.



“NDNU is an exemplary educational institution, one whose values of social justice and global peace resonate closely with my own principles,” says Taube. “I’m proud and grateful to have been associated with the university for so many years and look forward to seeing their good works continue.”



Taube and his family emigrated from Poland in 1939, just months before the Nazi invasion and outbreak of World War II. His parents rebuilt their lives in California, initially taking menial jobs along the way. Taube quickly learned English and while attending elementary school became a child actor when he was cast in a series of war propaganda films in Hollywood. He graduated from Stanford University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and served as an officer in the United States Air Force before launching a successful career in real estate and becoming a philanthropist. Taube has supported a wide range of causes, including health and wellness, education and scholarship, civic and cultural life, and Jewish heritage, for nearly half a century.



Among his notable lifetime achievements are the following: founder of Taube Philanthropies; founder of the American Values Initiative; founder of the Jewish Heritage Initiative in Poland; former Trustee of Hoover Institution; and co-founder and past chairman of the advisory board of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.



Taube currently is founder and chairman of both Woodmont Companies, a diversified real estate investment and management organization, and Taube Philanthropies, a supporter of programs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Poland and Israel. Taube also is board president emeritus of the Koret Foundation.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is accredited and offers master’s degree programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential and undergraduate degree completion programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.

