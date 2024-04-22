Belmont, CA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a beloved member of our community, Sister Christina Marie Trudeau, who departed from this world on March 25, 2024, at the age of 93. Sister Christina Marie’s journey was one marked by unwavering faith, selfless service, and boundless love.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Sister Christina Marie were inspired by her indomitable spirit. She faced life’s challenges with grace and resilience, always guided by her steadfast belief in the power of love and compassion.

Sister Christina Marie studied to become a primary school educator, and her natural love for children, creative energy, and dedication made her an exceptional first-grade teacher. She caught the attention of Sister Rosemarie Julie Gavin, the head of the Education Department at the College of Notre Dame, Belmont (now Notre Dame de Namur University), who recognized the potential in this young Sister. Sister Christina Marie was then missioned to the Notre Dame Demonstration School on the college campus.

Sister Christina Marie was drawn to the educational methods of visionary Italian educator Maria Montessori, whose approach allowed the children to engage in exploring the world around them. She then began an intensive study of the Montessori methods. Dr. Montessori was one of the first female physicians in Italy and was inspired to bring her medical findings and Catholic values to the field of education. Sister Christina felt right at home with the emphasis on faith and the natural spirituality of the young, and Montessori’s commitment to poor children. A lifelong passion was ignited in her.

Sister Christina Marie has been widely recognized as a brilliant educator and an inspiration to many. She received numerous awards from professional organizations and was instrumental in planting seeds of Montessori education through the training programs she established in colleges and universities in Japan, Hawaii, the Philippines, and on the West Coast of the United States. In 2010 the American Montessori Society honored her with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Through it all, her belief in the goodness of children, the sacredness of the cosmos, and her dedication to the poor never wavered.

Sister Christina Marie’s impact extended far beyond the walls of her convent. As a devoted teacher, she touched the lives of countless students, instilling in them not only academic knowledge but also the values of empathy, integrity, and generosity. Her classroom was a place of warmth and acceptance, where every student felt valued and supported.

In addition to her work in education, Sister Christina Marie was deeply involved in various charitable initiatives, volunteering her time and resources to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and comfort the afflicted. Her selfless acts of kindness served as a beacon of light in a world often shrouded in darkness.

Sister Christina Marie leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. Although she may no longer walk among us, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her kindness and grace.

Sister Christina Marie Trudeau’s Mass of Resurrection is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 11:00am at the Notre Dame de Namur University Cunningham Chapel in Belmont CA, where friends, family, and members of the SNDdeN community will gather to honor her memory and bid her a peaceful farewell.

Sister Christina Marie Trudeau’s light may have dimmed on this earthly plane, but her spirit will continue to shine brightly, guiding and comforting all who seek solace in her memory. Rest in peace, dear Sister, knowing that your work on Earth is done, and may you find eternal joy in the arms of our Lord.

