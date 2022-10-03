Breaking News
Notre Dame de Namur University Receives $2.9 Million Grant from US Department of Education’s Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans Program (PPOHA)

Belmont, California, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today that it received a $2.9 million grant from the US Department of Education’s Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans Program (PPOHA). This grant will be funded over a 5-year period.

NDNU will utilize these Title V PPOHA awarded funds to make improvements and further enhance the university’s graduate degree programs in Education, Business, and Psychology by undertaking three project activities:

  1. Develop a Master of Arts Program and Graduate Certificate in Social Justice Leadership. This new program will prepare graduate students with the training they need to be successful in leadership roles in education, industry, and other professions. Grant funding will be used to develop the curriculum for the program, which can lead to either a certificate stacked on top of another master’s degree, a stand-alone certificate, or a Master of Arts degree.
  2. Provide Wrap-Around Support Services to Graduate Students. Services will be developed with grant funding to provide students with social, emotional, and academic support; career assistance; and financial help. These services will enhance academic programs by providing counseling, mentoring, career development, and financial support in an effort to help them complete their degree.
  3. Improve Professional Development Opportunities. To better support Hispanic and low- income students, NDNU will develop an ongoing professional development program for full and part-time instructors. This online and on-demand series of workshops will focus on how to be more culturally-responsive to diverse student populations.

Up to 20% of the 5-year grant will be used to support student scholarships.

“We are very excited to receive this grant. It will help us with developing the MA Social Justice Leadership program, provide funds for counseling and other student services, as well as fund some targeted professional development for our faculty,” said Greg White PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President. “This grant aligns fully with our mission and our long-standing core values of educational access for all.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is accredited by WSCUC and offers master’s degree programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.

Contact: Kurt Allen
VP, Marketing & Communications

pr@ndnu.edu (650) 508-3533

