Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger Nourishing Neighbors: Food Lion Feeds and Customers Help Provide More Than 4.8 Million Meals*

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During its annual Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 4.8 million meals* to help families access the nutritious food that everyone deserves. The initiative benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and 33 local Feeding America partner food banks as well as hundreds of partner agencies throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

During the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, which spanned from Nov. 8 – Dec. 12, customers purchased a specially marked, prepacked Holidays Without Hunger food box for $6 or made a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. Each Food Lion store will donate purchased boxes to local Feeding America partner food banks or partner feeding agencies within the store’s community. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America as well as partner food banks. Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped provide more than 44 million meals* to neighbors experiencing hunger.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our customers and for their commitment to making a difference to provide the nourishment our neighbors and families deserve this holiday season,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “At Food Lion, we care about nourishing our neighbors. We are committed to addressing food insecurity by ensuring our neighbors and their families have access to fresh, nutritious food.”

The Holidays Without Hunger campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds has led this holiday season. Along with the holiday campaign, Food Lion Feeds partnered with college football teams to help provide 851,000 meals to local Feeding America partner food banks. In addition to helping provide meals, the omnichannel retailer encourages its associates to give in-kind contributions, such as services and time, to food banks and pantries in their communities throughout the holiday season and during the year.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent to 1 million meals) from Nov. 8 – Dec. 12, 2023.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

