Breaking News
Home / Top News / Noushin Khoiny

Noushin Khoiny

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Dr. Noushin Khoiny discusses new California laws and how they will impact primary health care provider prescribing practices

Long Beach, California, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Noushin Khoiny gave a talk on Senate Bill No. 1109 and Assembly Bill No. 2760 to her students this week who are studying to become primary health care providers.  Both bills became effective earlier this year.  Why are these laws so important?  Because we currently have an opioid epidemic in California and these laws aim to decrease addiction to opioids and opioid overdose deaths.  There were nearly 20 million prescriptions for opioid drugs and more than 2,000 opioid overdose deaths last year in California according to the California Department of Public Health.

Senate Bill No. 1109 mandates that nurse practitioners spend a minimum of 3 hours learning the pharmacology about Schedule II Controlled Substances and risks of addiction during their nurse practitioner educational program or via an approved continuing education course.  This law also impacts newly licensed physicians and surgeons who acquire their California medical license on or after January 1, 2019 as they too are mandated to complete continuing medical education requirements about Schedule II Controlled Substances and risks of addiction.

Assembly Bill No. 2760 also impacts prescribing practices in California.  Clinicians who prescribe high dosages of opioids (90 or more morphine milligram equivalents per day) or prescribe opioids to a patient who is at high risk for overdose must also offer a prescription for naloxone—the opioid overdose antidote.  This law also requires that clinicians educate their patients on overdose prevention and the use of naloxone for treatment of respiratory depression from an opioid overdose.

“Knowledge is power and there needs to be more education about addiction to opioid medications and adverse effects from these drugs,” says Dr. Noushin Khoiny, a faculty member at California State University, Long Beach.  “It is not only important to better educate prescribers in California, but patients too.  Ultimately, the goal is to reduce addiction to opiates and prevent opioid overdose deaths.”

You can connect with Noushin Khoiny on her LinkedIn or on NoushinKhoiny.com

CONTACT: http://www.noushinkhoiny.com/
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.