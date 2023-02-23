Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) (“Nova”), today announced that Marcie Kiziak, Chief Executive Officer of Nova will present live at the KSCA Cannabis Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 23rd, 2023.

DATE: February 23rd, 2023

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/40jf1R4

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently owns and/or operates 88 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its “Value Buds” banner. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.novacannabis.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

