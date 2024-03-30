SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) securities between February 25, 2020 and December 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 16, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Sunnova class action lawsuit. Captioned Trindade v. Sunnova Energy International Inc., No. 24-cv-00569 (S.D. Tex.), the Sunnova class action lawsuit charges Sunnova as well as certain of Sunnova’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sunnova class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-sunnova-energy-international-inc.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sunnova class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 16, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Sunnova is an energy services provider. According to the complaint, in September 2023, Sunnova entered into a $3.0 billion partial loan guarantee agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) to support solar loans originated by Sunnova under a new solar loan channel named Project Hestia.

The Sunnova class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; and (ii) this conduct subjected Sunnova to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny.

The Sunnova class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 8, 2023, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Chair of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Senator John Barraso, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, sent a letter to the DOE and Sunnova seeking information regarding the LPO’s awareness of and treatment of Sunnova’s allegedly predatory business practices. On this news, the price of Sunnova stock fell more than 16%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Sunnova securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sunnova class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sunnova class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sunnova class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Sunnova class action lawsuit.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

