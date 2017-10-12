Nova LifeStyle Announces Record Product Offerings During Fall 2017 High Point Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle products, is pleased to announce that the Company will showcase a record number of new products at the Fall 2017 High Point Market show in High Point, NC from October 14 – 18, 2017 (www.highpointmarket.org).

Nova plans to display new products across its entire product line. It will be the first time the Company’s new sales team members, Dennis MacDonald and Tomas Leon from Canada and South America respectively, will be attending the show, where they will look to continue the growth momentum the Company experienced during the 3rd quarter. High Point Market typically serves as an excellent kick-off event for the holiday season.

As previously announced, Nova is scheduled to report robust third quarter net income as part of its financial results, which are due to be reported by mid-November.

Tawny Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “We are excited to attend The Fall 2017 High Point Market, one of the premier events in the home furnishings industry. This year, Nova has increased our selection of bedroom offerings by 50%. We will also present over 300 key products at the show. We see tremendous growth opportunities to further cement Diamond Sofa’s position as a leading product destination for retailers, home stagers and designers.”

About the High Point Market

The High Point Market is the largest furnishings showcase in the world, hosting over 75,000 attendees and 2000+ exhibitors, attracting worldwide home furnishing retailers that are looking to stay abreast of the latest offerings from a vast array of manufacturers. For more information, visit www.highpointmarket.org.

Visit Nova LifeStyle’s products and brands: www.novalifestyle.com or www.diamondsofa.com.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., a NASDAQ Global Markets Exchange listed company headquartered in California, is a fast growing, innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of modern LifeStyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining rooms, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedrooms, and various accessories in matching collections. Nova’s products are made in the US, Europe, and Asia and include LifeStyle brands such as Diamond Sofa, Nova QwiK, and Bright Swallow International. Nova’s products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs appealing to LifeStyle-conscious middle and upper middle-income consumers in the U.S., China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world. To learn more about Nova LifeStyle, Inc., please visit our website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the Company’s expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Nova’s current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Nova’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

