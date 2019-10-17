Nova Mobile Systems Introduces First Portfolio of LPWAN Cat-M and NB-IoT Asset Trackers

Breaking News
Communications Integrator to Demo Devices at 2019 Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles; Delivers low-cost entry to 5G market

Nova Mobile Systems introduced a new portfolio of NB to 5G asset trackers, giving users the flexibility of operating in varying data and power usage requirements. From left to right: NMS810, NMS826, NMS 825mini, NMS821, and the NMS811.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Mobile Systems, an end-to-end solutions provider of wireless communications, GPS tracking, and remote asset management systems, today announced a new line of tracking and remote monitoring devices for use with low-power wide area networks (LPWANs), including Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and CatM1 4G LTE, offering a pathway to 5G IoT.

Nova’s new range of products are certified and ready for use over multiple cellular networks, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. These new multi-sensor devices are ideal for a variety of uses, such as remote asset and facilities monitoring and management.

Enabling access to 5G IoT, Nova’s asset trackers are configured to run on both high power (Cat1-4) and low power (Cat-M to NB-IoT) networks, giving users the flexibility of operating in varying data and power usage requirements.

“We are thrilled to introduce the nation’s first narrowband capable portfolio of asset management devices,” said George Ecker, CEO of Nova Mobile Systems. “Our range of products are immediately available to allow our customers to efficiently integrate and leverage the benefits of Narrowband as well as Cat-M to fully benefit from today’s low-power wide area networks. The advances in these products offer significant improvements in power management and lower operational costs for our customers, while providing consistent and reliable network connections.”

Nova’s products are being used across several industries, including agriculture (fuel and fluid tanks), healthcare (EMS vehicles), and retail and hospitality (refrigerated food delivery and worker safety). IoT assets are tracked, managed and controlled using the company’s NovaAssure IoT Management Platform centered on machine learning to provide real-time alerts, hours of service, and predictive maintenance and analytics.

Demonstrations of Nova’s new Cat-M and NB-IoT portfolio are available during the 2019 Mobile World Congress being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center (South Hall Booth # 2224-3) from October 22-24, 2019.

About Nova Mobile Systems
Nova Mobile Systems is a leading IoT enabler and systems integrator of wireless communications, GPS tracking, remote asset management and IoT services. The company’s products are made in the U.S. and used in a wide variety of industrial applications, including fleet management, security, and equipment and facilities management. To learn more about Nova Mobile Systems and its full line of products, visit http://www.novamobility.com or connect on Twitter at @NovaMobileUS, Facebook @NovaMobile, Instagram @NovaMobileUS and LinkedIn @NovaMobileSystems.

Media Contact:

George Medici/Roger Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
[email protected]
[email protected]

