Denver, CO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian province of Nova Scotia will soon be partnering with the CAPABLE National Center to implement the Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, a program developed by Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON).

CAPALBE partners a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson to help older people live more independently, such as by making changes to their home. To implement the CAPABLE program, three teams will be trained and supported to serve approximately 300 clients in 2023.

“Our seniors deserve the peace of mind of knowing the right care will be there for them when they need it,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-term Care. “We’re committed to providing strategic investments to help our partners deliver that care across the province now and for years to come.”

Care Synergy, as the CAPABLE National Center is expanding on the work that JHSON has done to scale CAPABLE by educating community organizations on the benefits of becoming a licensed provider and offering CAPABLE in their markets. Care Synergy supports these providers through the implementation and training process, and as they serve clients.

Given research showing a reduction of healthcare costs, CAPABLE is poised to support Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage programs and other healthcare environments seeking quality services with reduced spending for the aging population who wants to remain in their place of residence.

“We are very excited to have Nova Scotia implement the CAPABLE program and partner with Care Synergy on the program developed by the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing,” said Tim Bowen President and CEO of Care Synergy. “This home-based program is poised to accelerate given the population health trends and the societal focus on supporting anyone as they age in their place of residence.”

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

About Johns Hopkins School of Nursing: Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master’s and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.

