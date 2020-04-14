Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NOVA Services, Inc. Selects Agile Frameworks to Enhance Field Reporting and Lab Operations with Automated Solution

NOVA Services, Inc. Selects Agile Frameworks to Enhance Field Reporting and Lab Operations with Automated Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

California engineering and materials testing firm leverages MetaField to improve report production and distribution

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Frameworks®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced NOVA Services, Inc. has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to automate and enhance its field reporting and lab operations.

Based in San Diego, CA, with another office in San Clemente, NOVA Services provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials engineering, materials testing and construction special inspection services. The firm offers these services to a variety of clients including municipalities, commercial and institutional developers.

“We’re still working through all of the capabilities of MetaField, but field reporting is where we started. That is our work product. It’s what we present to our clients and contractors,” said Dave Wozniak, Operations Manager for NOVA Services. “With MetaField we are producing a more professional-looking product that is easier to read—easier on our clients.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

James Parker, Principal Engineer, NOVA Services reviews reports on a daily basis and now he finds he can review an increased number of reports much more efficiently. “Our previous solution didn’t have a specific structure, so every report looked a bit different, and a field tech could submit a report without all of the required information,” said Parker. “The way MetaField is set up, reporting is more automated with information that is required. I don’t have to go back to the field tech to get the missing information. That saves me even more time as well as reduces my aggravation.”

“From data collection, to analysis, to final client reporting, engineering firms understand efficiency is key to remaining competitive in a fast-moving market,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Leveraging MetaField, NOVA Services is able to fully automate its field reporting and laboratory testing operations for its future growth and we look forward to helping the firm achieve its business goals.”

About Agile Frameworks
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability. 

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

Media Contact:

Alan Littman
Agile Frameworks
952-995-2579
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.