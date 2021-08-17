Breaking News
Novae Named One of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies in America

Conyers, Georgia, United States, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s been a big year for Novae, LLC! In July, the company was recognized by Black Enterprise and Yahoo Finance as the first Black-owned FinTech company to offer Buy Now Pay Later services for small businesses nationwide under the brand Novae Financing. The company’s CEO, Reco McCambry was named to Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in Business and Finance over the summer. And earlier this year, Mr. McCambry received a proclamation naming January 19th Mr. Reco McDaniel McCambry Day in his hometown of McDonough, Georgia for his business accomplishments and contributions to the community.

On August 17, 2021, this financial consulting and training company earned another major distinction by making Inc’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America. The Inc 5000 list measures business growth over a three-year window and compiles an annual list of the fastest-growing employers in America.

Founded in 2014, Novae provides consumer financing, business funding, and credit building services. Also a training company, Novae provides seminars, workshops, webinars, and free conference calls to train and inspire entrepreneurs across America.

Novae’s revenue has more than doubled each year since the introduction of its Business Credit & Funding and White Label Franchise Programs in 2018. 

The Business Credit & Funding program offers Novae’s expert assistance to businesses looking to build a credit profile separate from their owners’ personal credit profiles. This can help businesses to obtain credit and loans, while protecting their owners’ individual finances. 

Novae’s White Label Franchise Program allows individuals to start selling Novae’s products and services under their own brand. Novae provides the setup, onboarding, and servicing of clients behind the scenes. 

Novae’s pivot to focusing more on those services, has changed the game for potential consumers and partners of the company. Novae’s original flagship product, Novae Money, includes personal credit-building services for free alongside its budgeting tool, debt elimination software, credit monitoring, and access to credit and debt collection attorneys.

Novae’s newest rollout, Novae Financing, is going better than expected and could possibility result in an 200% increase over the initial projections for 2021. Offering business owners a totally automated financing solution for high ticket product/services that approve their credit worthy customers online in just minutes, with qualifying credit scores starting as low as 550.

Thanks to the rapid growth in these programs, Novae ranks 2,307 out of more than 7 million employer firms in the United States according to Inc 5000 officials.

Novae’s rapid growth is no surprise when you look at its business model and its ever-growing number of affiliates, independent financial consultants, and white label franchisees across the country. Novae is passionate about not only teaching entrepreneurship principles, but also providing entrepreneurship opportunities. 

Anyone can become a Novae affiliate and begin earning income by referring Novae’s products and services to new clients. More seasoned entrepreneurs in the financial space may be more attracted to their White Label Franchise opportunity, where the margins and income potential are even greater.

“It has not been an easy journey, but it has been totally worth it,” CEO McCambry said of Novae’s rapid growth. He went on to credit the grace of God, Novae cofounders COO Shaneé McCambry and CMO Haziq Ali, and Novae customers, affiliates, and white label franchisees across the country with the company’s success. “We are extremely humbled by this recognition. We intend to continue to serve our communities with high-value products and the utmost integrity. We are so grateful!”

For more information on Novae, visit NovaeMoney.com.

