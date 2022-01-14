Novan Announces Presentation of Two Posters at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that data from the Company’s completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies of berdazimer 10.3% gel (previously referred to as SB206) for molluscum contagiosum will be presented at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference, being held January 14-19, 2022, in Koloa, Hawaii.

Berdazimer 10.3% gel, containing new chemical entity berdazimer (sodium), is in late-stage development and poised as a first-in-class topical controlled-nitric oxide releasing medication for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin disease affecting an estimated 6 million people in the US, mostly children, if approved. There is currently no US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved medication indicated for the treatment of molluscum. If approved, the Company believes berdazimer 10.3% gel would offer those infected with molluscum a potential prescription therapeutic approach that could allow patients and/or caregivers to directly apply treatment gel to molluscum lesions.

The data presented at Winter Clinical features the efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 study as well as Beginning of the End (BOTE) sign data collected from three Phase 3 studies. The latter represents a clinical sign of inflammation and imminent resolution of molluscum lesions that has never been prospectively studied in a molluscum clinical trial.

About the Poster Presentations:

Title: BOTE (Beginning Of The End) is a Clinical Sign of Molluscum Contagiosum Resolution Enhanced by SB206, an Investigational Nitric Oxide–Releasing Topical Medication

Authors: Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, MD, PhD, MBA, Martina Cartwright, PhD, Elaine Siegfried, MD

Title: Results of Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of SB206, Topical Berdazimer Sodium Gel, in Subjects with Molluscum Contagiosum

Authors: John Browning, MD, Adelaide Hebert, MD, Carolyn Enloe, MPH, Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, MD, Martina Cartwright, PhD

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company focused on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. We leverage our core synergies of science, capital, resources and patient needs to create value by bringing new nitric oxide-based medicines to market. Our goal is to create the world’s leader in nitric oxide-based science, technology, and clinical translation in support of delivering safe and efficacious therapies using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

