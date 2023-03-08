– Novan is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with proven capabilities across drug development through to commercialization –

– EPI Health adopts Novan corporate branding, creating unified identity in advance of potential commercial launch of berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) –

DURHAM, N.C., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that its commercial subsidiary, EPI Health, will now unify under one brand name, Novan.

“Since the closing of our acquisition of EPI Health in March of 2022, we have made significant progress integrating our organizations into one cohesive business. As of today, we are pleased to move forward as one united brand, Novan, with the unified goal of building a premier medical dermatology company. We believe our integrated business will streamline our pre-commercial activities for berdazimer gel, 10.3%,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.

In early 2022, Novan completed the acquisition of EPI Health, equipping the Company with the commercial infrastructure necessary to bring to market, if approved, our lead product candidate, berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206). This infrastructure includes a highly experienced sales and marketing team, supply chain capabilities, market access knowledge, medical affairs experts, and a network of related partners. The combined organization is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities across drug development and commercialization with a proven product portfolio across multiple disease states within dermatology.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. Novan has a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea and acne. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted Novan’s new drug application (“NDA”) submission for review for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The Company also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

