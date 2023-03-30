– Berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) assigned PDUFA goal date of January 5, 2024 –

DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced its financial and operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call and webcast, today, March 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET (details below).

“We have made considerable progress across all fronts over the past twelve months, which I believe sets the foundation for the future of Novan. Most notably, we submitted our New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our lead product candidate, berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206), we received our PDUFA goal date of January 5, 2024, and we acquired and have integrated the revenue-generating infrastructure of our commercial business. These have been monumental milestones for Novan,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to be in the FDA review process, and for our commercial business to have delivered significant year-over-year prescription growth across our promoted product portfolio. We are laser-focused on obtaining the additional funds necessary to get to a potential approval and launch of berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206), including evaluating potential strategic opportunities, while at the same time conserving cash by delaying or deferring certain R&D, commercial and SG&A costs.”

Recent Financing Activity

In March 2023, Novan entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor and closed a $6.0 million registered direct offering.

In late December 2022, the Company entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Sato”), granting Sato the right to develop, manufacture and market RHOFADE for rosacea in the Japan territory. This agreement included an upfront payment of $5.0 million received by the Company in January 2023.

In early December 2022, the Company entered into a $15.0 million accounts receivable-backed factoring facility, which provides working capital in an amount that is up to 70% of the commercial business’s gross eligible receivables.

Summary of Financial Results for the Full Year 2022

As of December 31, 2022, Novan had a total cash and cash equivalents balance of $12.3 million.

Novan reported total revenue of $23.7 million and $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net product revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $15.8 million, which represented the sales of medical dermatology products, including RHOFADE, WYNZORA, and MINOLIRA.

License and collaboration revenues were $7.8 million and $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Cost of goods sold was $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and includes the direct costs attributable to product revenue and any licenses of the Company’s commercial products.

Research and Development expenses were $16.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $20.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The net decrease of $4.4 million was primarily related to a $4.6 million net decrease in the SB206 program, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in other research and development expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $21.8 million was primarily due to (i) $13.7 million of expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022, incurred to support the conduct of our commercial operations acquired during the year, (ii) $4.7 million of transaction- and integration-related expenditures incurred in connection with the acquisition of EPI Health, LLC (“EPI Health”), (iii) a $1.1 million increase in support costs related to the SB206 prelaunch strategy and commercial preparation, and (iv) an approximate $2.3 million increase in facility and deprecation, personnel, and other general and administrative costs.

Total other income, net was $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was primarily comprised of a $4.3 million gain on debt extinguishment related to the promissory note issued in March 2022 in connection with the EPI Health acquisition, partially offset by $1.4 million of interest expense incurred prior to the settlement of that promissory note in July 2022.

Novan reported total net loss of $31.3 million and $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The EPI Health acquisition closed on March 11, 2022, and the post-acquisition operating results of EPI Health are reflected within the results included in this press release for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Medical Dermatology Commercial Product Portfolio Update

Total prescription activity for fourth quarter and full year 2022:

RHOFADE ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) 33% growth in 2022 compared to 2021; 25% growth in fourth quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021; and 8% growth in fourth quarter 2022 compared to third quarter 2022.

(oxymetazoline hydrochloride) WYNZORA ® (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) 309% growth in 2022 compared to 2021, due in part to timing of product launch in the United States; 46% growth in fourth quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021; and 1% decrease in fourth quarter 2022 compared to third quarter 2022.

(calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) MINOLIRA™ (minocycline hydrochloride) 61% growth in 2022 compared to 2021; 68% growth in fourth quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021; and 13% decrease in fourth quarter 2022 compared to third quarter 2022.

(minocycline hydrochloride)

“We experienced strong year-over-year performance across our portfolio of promoted products in 2022. Accounting for challenges with gross-to-net adjustments affecting gross margins, during the fourth quarter of 2022, we remain encouraged by revenue performance and are dedicated to building momentum,” commented John Donofrio, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Novan.

Medical Dermatology Research & Development Update

In January 2023, the Company announced its NDA submission to the FDA for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”). The NDA has been accepted for filing and is currently under review with an assigned PDUFA goal date of January 5, 2024.

There are currently no FDA-approved prescription drug treatment options for molluscum. The active ingredient, berdazimer sodium, is a new chemical entity that releases nitric oxide and has demonstrated anti-viral activity. The Company believes that if approved, berdazimer gel, 10.3% would be the first FDA-approved, effective and safe topical treatment indicated for molluscum with the convenience of self-application.

Novan also continues to progress the prelaunch strategy and commercial preparations for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206), if approved. Novan is now equipped with the commercial infrastructure necessary to bring berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) to market, if approved. This infrastructure includes highly experienced sales and marketing teams, supply chain capabilities, market access and medical affairs personnel and a network of related partners. The combined organization positions the Company as a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities across drug development and commercialization with a proven product portfolio across multiple disease states within Dermatology.

Conference Call and Webcast

Novan management will host a conference call and webcast presentation for investors, analysts, and other interested parties today, Thursday, March 30th, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international) and referencing the Novan, Inc. Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. Novan has a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea and acne. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted for filing Novan’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The Company also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

NOVAN, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net product revenues 15,796 — License and collaboration revenue 7,813 2,822 Government research contracts and grants revenue 73 136 Total revenue 23,682 2,958 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 7,379 — Research and development 15,990 20,416 Selling, general and administrative 34,103 12,343 Amortization of intangible assets 1,600 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,160 ) — Impairment loss on long-lived assets — 114 Total operating expenses 57,912 32,873 Operating loss (34,230 ) (29,915 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 53 13 Interest expense (1,452 ) — Gain on debt extinguishment 4,340 956 Other expense (22 ) (746 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,919 223 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (31,311 ) $ (29,692 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.42 ) $ (1.74 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 22,019,679 17,065,932