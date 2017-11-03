NOVAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Novan, Inc. – (NOVN)

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 2, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Novan, Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between September 26, 2016 and January 26, 2017 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to its September 26, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Novan and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-novn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 2, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Novan certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had initiated and conducted two identical Phase 3 clinical trials for its lead product candidate SB204; (ii) in fact, the two SB204 Phase 3 clinical trials were not identical; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Novan’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447