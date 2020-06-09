Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Offers Video Visits to Patients of All Ages

New platform allows urgent care providers to provide convenient urgent care to patients and evaluate patients for COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care launched its video visit platform , providing patients as young as one year old with urgent care services from the comfort of their homes. In addition to assessing and treating a host of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries that Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care can also see in its centers, patients can use video visits to get screened for COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing.

Patients can quickly and effortlessly access Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care video visits online at www.gohealthuc.com/nc . If their Novant Health-GoHealth provider determines during the video visit that they need to be seen in person, patients are directed a nearby Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center where they will complete their visit – only registering and paying once.

“People who access our video visits will experience the same excellent service and quality of care we’ve provided all along in North Carolina,” said Kirsten P. Jones, Market President for Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. “We want the communities we serve to know we are here for you, whether in-person or virtually, and we are proud to be able to expand our services to more provide safe and convenient care during this difficult time.”

Video visits play a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, allowing patients who have COVID-19 symptoms or are interested in COVID-19 testing to be evaluated by a Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care provider over video without leaving the safety of their homes. Patients who need a COVID-19 diagnostic test will be directed by the provider to their nearest Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care sample collection site, where they will be met curbside by our team members.

The medical records from video visits are integrated with Novant Health’s electronic medical record system, allowing patients who have a Novant Health primary care provider, pediatrician or specialist to easily share details of their video visits with their other Novant Health providers.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country’s fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2019.For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org .

