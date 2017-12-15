Breaking News
Home / Top News / Novartis announces Oncology head to retire

Novartis announces Oncology head to retire

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Basel, December 15, 2017 – Novartis announced today that Bruno Strigini, CEO Novartis Oncology has decided to retire from Novartis and the industry for personal reasons.

Joseph Jimenez, CEO of Novartis, said: “I’d like to thank Bruno Strigini for his contributions and achievements. He has navigated the business unit through the Gleevec® patent expiration and has led the successful integration of the GSK Oncology Product Portfolio acquired in 2015. I wish him the best for his future.”

Bruno Strigini will step back from the Executive Committee of Novartis by December 31, 2017 and will fully handover in early 2018. Novartis will announce his successor in due time.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can generally be identified by words such as “to retire,” “will,” or similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Group regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Novartis will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular financial results. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things, the risks and factors referred to in the Risk Factors section of Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact [email protected]

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: [email protected]

Paul Barrett
Novartis Global Media Relations
+41 61 324 7999 (direct)
+41 79 797 8137 (mobile)
[email protected]

Eric Althoff
Novartis Global Media Relations     
+41 61 324 7999 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)
[email protected]

Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global Media Relations
+41 61 324 1374 (direct)
+41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
[email protected]

Markus Jaggi
Novartis Media Relations Switzerland
+41 61 324 9577 (direct)
+41 79 673 7433 (mobile)
[email protected]

Satoshi Sugimoto
Novartis Media Relations Switzerland
+41 61 324 6129
+41 79 619 2035
[email protected]

Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: [email protected]

Central   North America     
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer      +41 61 324 1065    Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425    
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188    

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e70c5fc7-98a7-42b6-9c03-c1b63cd0f1c5

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.